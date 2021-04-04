Consider Webcasting In Polling Booths Of Aroor Constituency: Kerala HC To EC

The Kerala High Court on Saturday directed the Election Commission to examine the possibility of webcasting or video graphing the election process in booths of Aroor constituency in Alappuzha district where a number of alleged double votes exist.

Justice N Nagaresh issued the directive while considering the petition filed by Shanimol Usman, Congress MLA from Aroor, who sought webcasting in all 39 polling booths of the constituency. She alleged that there are more than 2,573 double votes in the constituency where the names of voters appear twice in the list.

The petitioner claimed that the names of some voters are included in the list of adjacent constituencies such as Cherthala and Ernakulam. If webcasting is arranged for these booths, the casting of double votes can easily be curbed and the mandate of democracy could be protected, she said.

EC to consider webcasting in Aroor

Deepu Lal Mohan, counsel for the poll panel, informed the court that web-casting has been arranged in 46% of polling booths in the constituency to check double voting and other electoral malpractices. If the booths which the petitioner had cited did not come in this list, the commission would consider arranging webcasting in such booths, he added.

The HC also disposed of petitions filed by the UDF candidates to prevent bogus voting in three constituencies of Idukki. The EC assured strict action against voters coming from Tamil Nadu to case vote in Devikulam, Peerumedu and Udumbanchola. It also informed that strict restrictions will be imposed on border check posts on the polling day and the day before.

Elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly constituency will be held in a single phase on April 6 and votes will be counted on May 2.