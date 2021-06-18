Consistent Decline In Active COVID-19 Cases, Recovery Rate At 96%: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during its scheduled press meet informed that the trajectory of the active COVID-19 cases is experiencing a downward shift. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health addressed the press conference and informed that in the last 11 days, cases recorded on the daily basis were less than 1 lakh.

The Joint Secretary further informed that there has been a decline of 30% in the average daily new cases in the last week with147 districts presently reporting more than 100 daily cases down from 531 districts as per May 4 reports. This proves the reduction of cases in 384 districts which indicates containment of the infection in a relatively limited territory.

#IndiaFightsCorona:



📍 Progressive decrease in districts reporting high cases.



✅ A reduction of 384 districts indicating containment of infection in relatively limited territories.



June 18, 2021

Lav Agarwal speaking about the recovery rate in the country informed that the present recovery rate is 96% and the rate has consistently gone up since May 3.

He further informed that on May 7, COVID cases in the country reached a peak of almost 4,14,000, following that the country is witnessing a continuous decline in the daily recorded case. After May 25, daily cases were less than 2 lakh and after June 7 it reduced to 1 lakh, stated the Joint Secretary. It was then mentioned that in the last 24 hours 62,480 cases were reported in the nation, which means almost 85% reduction has been attained by the country.

Continuous decrease in cases since India reported a peak on 7th May



Almost 85% decline in cases since the highest reported peak in daily new cases



June 18, 2021

The Joint Secretary also stated that with the increased daily number of cases, vigorous testing across the nation was conducted. He mentioned that continued focus on testing has resulted in an 81% decrease in weekly positivity since the highest reported weekly positivity of 21.6% during 30th April - 6th May. He added that 27.07 crore vaccine doses administered so far.

Citing the advancement in the COVID scenario of the Nation, the Ministry of Health said that the virus is still present and so people should be careful. The Ministry suggested that even though states are reopening, stay inside as much as possible and do not step out without urgent needs. Further, it asked to get testing done and isolate oneself in case of any symptom and consult online doctors and visit hospitals if need be. Dr. VK Paul of NITI Aayog also put forward the importance to remove the vaccine hesitancy and have a more positive appeal.