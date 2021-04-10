Last Updated:

'Consistent With International Law': Pentagon On US Navy's FONOP In India's EEZ

Pentagon described its Navy's assertion of navigational rights within India's exclusive economic zone without consent as "consistent with international law."

Srishti Goel
Navy ship

Picture Credit: US Navy/Twitter


Pentagon, the headquarters building of the United States Department of Defense, has defended its Navy's assertion of navigational rights within India's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) without seeking permission from New Delhi, describing the decision as "consistent with international law."

Pentagon defends US Navy's FONOP in India's EEZ without consent

The US Navy declared on Wednesday, April 7, that it conducted a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in Indian waters without prior permission to challenge India's "excessive maritime claims," eliciting a response from New Delhi, which said on Friday, April 9, that it had communicated its concerns to Washington via diplomatic channels.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also disputed a statement by the US Navy's 7th Fleet on April 7 that the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones' freedom of navigation activity (FONOP) "upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses" of the sea recognised in international law by opposing India's "excessive maritime claims."

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Friday said, "I can tell you is that the USS John Paul Jones, a Navy destroyer, asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the vicinity of the Republic of the Maldives by conducting innocent passage through its territorial sea in normal operations within its exclusive economic zone without requesting prior permission."

The MEA communicates concerns to the US via diplomatic channels

In a statement issued by the Commander of the US seventh fleet on April 7, it stated, "USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) asserted navigational rights and freedoms approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India's exclusive economic zone, without requesting India's prior consent, consistent with international law."

Kirby told the US reporters, "That's consistent with international law. Again, we continue to maintain the right, indeed the responsibility, to fly, sail, and operate in accordance with international law."

However, The Ministry of External Affairs conveyed the concerns to the USA government. The official statement released by the MEA read, "India's stated position on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is that the Convention does not authorise other states to carry out in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and on the continental shelf, military exercises or manoeuvres, in particular those involving the use of weapons or explosives, without the consent of the coastal state."

It added, "The USS John Paul Jones was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits. We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the government of the USA through diplomatic channels."

(with inputs from PTI)

