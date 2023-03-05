Conspiracy Ahead Of G20 Meet? Pro-Khalistan Slogans Found On Walls In Ambala

In a fresh provocation by the separatist group, the Khalistan flag was seen hoisted on Saturday, March 4, at Amritsar-Delhi National Highway in Ambala. According to Ambala police officials, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against a few unknown people for carrying out this action.

Apart from the Khalistan flag that was found hoisted on a bridge on the Amritsar-Delhi National highway in Ambala, some pro-Khalistan slogans were also found written on the walls of a bridge that is located near the Shambhu toll plaza, close to Ambala city, sources claimed.

After getting the information about the Khalistan flag and pro-Khalistan slogans, a police team reached the spot and brought down the flag and wiped off the slogans written on the wall of the bridge. A case in this regard has been lodged and further investigation to find the suspects is underway.

Conspiracy ahead of G20 leaders meet?

It's being said that a video of the flag and slogan was pushed out on the social media platform where three persons were present to carry out the action. One was behind the camera recording the entire activity, one man was hoisting the Khalistan flag and the third person was seen writing the slogan. Sources claim that it was being done ahead of the G20 leader's meet to send out a message to the entire world about the demand for a separatist group.

While commenting on the entire incident, Munish Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar PS, Ambala, said, "We received information and a viral video where the Khalistani flag & a slogan on the wall were visible, which we have removed now. We will also go through the video & take legal action."

It comes days after the shocking incident that occurred in Punjab where a mob armed with swords and rifles stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar. The supporters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh protested the arrest of Lovepreet Toofan in which several police officials were left injured. However, no case has been registered yet against Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. Days after anarchy in Amritsar, he was spotted addressing the public at an event for Militant Gurbachan Singh Manochal's death anniversary at Tarn Taran. During the event, he also called for a separate state under the Khalistani movement.

