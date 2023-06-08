Conspiracy Angle Under Probe In Kolhapur Clashes, Were Minors Used To Shield Mastermind?

As the investigation continues into the violent incidents that unfolded in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, over alleged social media posts on Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan, sources have suggested a suspected conspiracy. According to sources, the social media account responsible for these alleged inflammatory and objectionable posts is linked to minors. Investigating agencies suspect that the controversial content, which exacerbated the clashes, was created by these minors to shield the mastermind.

"Investigating agencies suspect that this could be a well-planned conspiracy under which minors were used," sources said, adding that police are currently investigating whether minors were deliberately used to incite tension in Kolhapur. Furthermore, sources claimed that the instigation of minors may have been an attempt to shield the mastermind from scrutiny.

As per the latest information, five juveniles have been taken into custody and presented before the juvenile court in connection with the controversial posts. Subsequently, they have been transferred to a children's reformation home. Meanwhile, regarding the violent confrontations between protesters and the police that occurred on Wednesday, sources reveal that over 30 individuals have been arrested by the authorities.

Current situation in Kolhapur

In response to the recent clashes, prohibitory orders have been issued by the authorities until June 19. These orders effectively prohibit the assembly of five or more individuals in the region.

Shedding light on the prevailing law and order situation, Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit on Thursday informed reporters that the situation in Kolhapur city and district has returned to normalcy since Wednesday afternoon. "The situation of Kolhapur city and district has become normal since yesterday afternoon. 4 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) company, 300 Police constables and 60 officers deployed," he said.

"36 people have been arrested on the charges of rioting, damage to public property and unlawful assembly, over the clash that broke out yesterday between the members of some Hindu organisations and Police in Kolhapur," he added.