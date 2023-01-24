Constable Injured In Attack By Goons In UP's Sultanpur

A police constable posted at the district jail here was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by unidentified assailants, officials said on Tuesday.

Constable Girish Singh (25), posted at the district jail in Kotwali Nagar, allegedly had an alteraction with the accused, who attacked him with iron rods just outside the prison, Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Srivastava said.

Jail staff rushed him to the district hospital where he got stitches on his head and is undergoing treatment, Srivastava said.

A search is on to nab the attackers, the police official added.

