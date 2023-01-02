Constable Suspended For Molesting IIT Student In Navi Mumbai, Sub-inspector For Not Filing FIR

A constable was suspended for allegedly molesting an IIT student in Navi Mumbai, while a similar action was taken against a police sub inspector as he did not register a first information report (FIR) in connection with the incident, an official said on Sunday.

The action against them was taken by Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, he said.

"A 19-year-old woman student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was molested by a police constable on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Friday," the official said.

The victim was strolling in the area with her male classmate when the incident took place, he said.

"After the episode, the victim went to the Sanpada police station to lodge a complaint. But a police sub inspector, who was a duty officer at that time, did not register the first information report (FIR). Later, the victim lodged her complaint at the Powai police station," he said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered and the case was later transferred to Sanpada, he said.

"Taking serious cognisance of the incident, the Navi Mumbai police chief suspended the accused constable and the PSI," he added.

