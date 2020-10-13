COVID-19: 'Constant Decline In Average Daily New Cases For Last 5 Weeks,' Says Health Secy

In a piece of positive news, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that there was a constant decline of new cases of Coronavirus over the last 5 weeks. Sharing the numbers of the gradual yet constant decline, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhusan revealed that from September 9 there had been a fall in the average of the daily new cases which had fallen from 92,830 in the week of September 9-15, to 70,114 in the week of October 7-13.

"If we compare the date of the last 5 weeks from September 9, over 90,000 cases were being reported daily, this fell below 90,000 then 80,000, then 77,000 and now 70,000. This is a sustained trend that we have observed," said the Health Ministry Secretary.

Active #COVID cases show declining trend; Continuous decline in average daily new cases for last 5 weeks: Secretary @MoHFW_INDIA #Unite2FightCorona #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/TkxGQ25oIW — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 13, 2020

Read: Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For Co-infection Of COVID-19 Seasonal Epidemic Diseases

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 55,342 Cases In 24 Hrs; 62,27,296 Recover So Far

States with active caseload performing well

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry had revealed that five top states in terms of percentage of active cases, case fatality rate and recovery rate were showing a gradual improvement in their performance.The five top states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with the maximum caseload (61%) of the active cases are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries, the ministry said. The ministry added that 80% of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten states and UTs --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

#IndiaFightsCorona



The five top States in terms of percentage of active cases, case fatality rate and recovery rate.

This shows gradual improvement in their performance. pic.twitter.com/6dbPKprcDW — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 12, 2020

With a total 77,760 people recovering in a span of 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 62,27,295 pushing the recovery rate 86.17%, as of October 13, Sunday. There are currently 8,38,729 active cases in the country.

Read: Vardhan Stresses On COVID-19-appropriate Behaviour During Festival Season, Winter Months

Read: 5 States With Most COVID Cases Showing Improvement; Less Than 1000 Deaths/day For 8 Days