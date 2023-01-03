Constitution A Living Document, Capable Of Incorporating Changing Aspirations Of People: President

Terming the Constitution as a living document, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said it was fully capable of incorporating the changing hopes and aspirations of people.

"Our democracy is the largest and most vibrant democracy in the world. The Constitution is the basis of our great democracy," Murmu said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan here.

Referring to the 105 Constitutional amendments, she said, "In this way, our Constitution is a living document which is fully capable of containing the hopes and aspirations of the public changing with time." The makers created a comprehensive Constitution due to their sensitivity towards each section of society and awareness of each level of democracy and each aspect of administration, she said.

"Our visionary Constitution makers had clarity of thought about the rights of future generations to create systems according to their needs. That is why the provision for Constitutional amendments were included in the Constitution itself," she said.

She said women, on the strength of their struggle and ability, were continuously increasing their presence from panchayat bhavans to the Parliament and serving the society and the country.

Apart from valour, Rajasthan's history was one of dignity and empowerment of women, she added.

She also expressed confidence that the Constitution Park would inspire the coming generations.

"The main purpose of building this Constitution Park is to maintain awareness about the ideals of the Constitution. This is a very important objective, which is a big effort towards keeping the democracy of our country strong," she added.

Noting that the park was built in less than a year under the Smart City Mission, Governor Kalraj Mishra said the Constitution was the best explanation of democracy and reflected the ideals of the nation.

During his address, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also underlined the importance of awareness of the Constitution.

After inaugurating the park by unveiling a plaque and cutting the ribbon, Murmu took a round of the venue and spoke to architect Anoop Bartaria.

The park, built by the Jaipur Development Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore, showcases the Constitution's journey from its making to its implementation through sculptures and pictures on panelled glass, among others.

Folk artistes, including acclaimed performer Gulabo Sapera, performed at the event. Murmu appreciated their depiction of the three-year journey into the making of the Constitution and said a major chapter of India's modern history was presented at the Samvidhan Udyan (Constitution Park) through elegant paintings, sculptures and other art forms.

Murmu, on her first visit to Rajasthan as president, was received at the state hangar of Jaipur airport by Mishra and Gehlot earlier in the day.

During her stay in Jaipur, the President also virtually inaugurated Power Grid Corporation of India's transmission system for 8.9 GW solar energy in Bhadla, Fatehgarh and Bikaner regions and laid the foundation stone for the 1,000 MW Bikaner solar power project.

After the programme in Jaipur, she left for Abu Road in Sirohi where she will address a conference at Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in the evening.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)