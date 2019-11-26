'Congratulations', Home Minister Amit Shah Wishes Nation On Constitution Day

As the country is celebrating the 70th year of adopting the Indian Constitution, the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah took to the microblogging website, Twitter and wished his followers. The Constitution although adopted 70 years ago, the ‘Constitution Day’ was officially declared by PM Modi in 2015. He had made an announcement to commemorate the Constitution Day during the foundation ceremony of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Statue of Equality in Mumbai. Previously, November 26 was celebrated as the Law Day, however, after the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar in 2015, it was officially changed.

Amit Shah wishes

Home Minister Amit Shah’s tweet translates to, “As a true sentinel of the Constitution, the Modi government is committed to upholding the unity and integrity of the country, following the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkarji, with a resolution of the welfare of 130 crore countrymen. Congratulations to all the countrymen on Constitution Day”.

Read | Government launches fundamental duties awareness campaign on 70th Constitution Day

संविधान के एक सच्चे प्रहरी के रूप में मोदी सरकार बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर जी के आदर्शों पर चलते हुए 130 करोड़ देशवासियों के कल्याण के संकल्प के साथ देश की एकता और अखंडता को बनाए रखने के लिए कटिबद्ध है।



समस्त देशवासियों को संविधान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2019

Read | For the first time, Jammu& Kashmir to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day

WB Assembly to hold special sessions to mark Constitution Day

The West Bengal assembly will hold special sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday to mark the 70 years of adoption of the Constitution, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Monday. The sessions will be addressed by Biman Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This will be for the first time that the governor and the chief minister share a dais amid the tussle between them. The sessions will be addressed by several eminent dignitaries including former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, former West Bengal governor, and national security advisor M K Narayanan. The winter session of the state assembly will start on November 29.

Read | Sena MPs meet Sonia Gandhi, say 'will boycott session to commemorate Constitution Day'

Fundamental duties awareness campaign on Constitution Day

The Government of India is all set to launch a campaign on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26. The campaign would be centered around spreading awareness among the youth about fundamental duties as stated in the constitution. During the Conference of Governors in New Delhi, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed hope that all Governors and Lieutenant Governors will play a major role in creating awareness among masses at the occasion of the Constitution Day.

Read: WB Assembly To Hold Special Sessions To Mark Constitution Day