Constitution Day:LS Speaker Addresses MPs, Says 'be Partners In The Creation Of New India'

As the country celebrates Constitution Day also known as Samvidhan Diwas, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla, on Tuesday, addressing the Members of Parliament in the Central Hall stated that "Today, we have gathered in the Parliament House, in this historic Central Hall, for the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution of India. 70 years have been completed on this day, November 26, 2019, since the adoption of the Constitution of India". Birla further stated, "It was on this day that a new history was created."

Continuing his address, Birla added, "Our Constitution empowers every citizen in the form of Fundamental Rights as well as fixes responsibilities in the form of duties. The balance of rights and duties strengthens our democracy. On the occasion of the Constitution of India, let us all pledge to be partners in the creation of a new India." November 26 has a historical significance. The Indian Constitution was adopted on this day 70 years ago in 1949. Thereafter, it came into force on January 26, 1950. The country is celebrating Constitution Day also known as Samvidhan Diwas to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution. Declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015 — 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India

The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India, and it lays down the framework to uphold the structures, duties, political codes, procedures and powers to be followed by various bodies and institutions in the country. The Constitution also dictates the directive principles, fundamental rights and duties of Indian citizens. The Constitution, drafted by a Constituent Assembly and not a Parliamentary Assembly, is the longest written constitution in the world. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constitution drafting committee, is also called its chief architect. The Indian Constitution mentions that India is a Secular, Sovereign, Socialist, Democratic Republic. It also provides fundamental rights, equality, liberty, and justice to citizens. The original copy of the Constitution is preserved in a helium-case in the Parliament House in New Delhi. The words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were added to the Constitution in the year 1976 post the emergency.

