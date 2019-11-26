Constitution Day: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Wish Countrymen

As the nation celebrates its 70th anniversary since it adopted the Constitution, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday, November 26, took to Twitter and greeted all the countrymen. Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi saying,

"Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on Constitution Day. On Constitution Day, we salute the valuable contribution of the great leaders of our Constituent Assembly. We are proud of our Constitution, we reiterate our commitment to preserving the values contained in it."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet

Similarly, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted in Hindi saying, "Today is Constitution Day and the people in power are trying to circumvent the values of the Constitution and promote money power by weakening the power of the people in a democracy. To face this money and muscle power, it is necessary to take an oath that we will stand firmly with every value written in our Constitution. Long Live Constitution, Jai Hind."

About the Constitution of India

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution. The declaration of the same was made by PM Modi on October 11, 2015, while laying the foundation stone for the Statue of Equality in Mumbai. The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India, and it lays down the framework to uphold the structures, duties, political codes, procedures and powers to be followed by various bodies and institutions in the country. The Constitution also dictates the directive principles, fundamental rights and duties of Indian citizens. The Constitution, drafted by a Constituent Assembly and not a Parliamentary Assembly, is the longest written constitution in the world. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constitution drafting committee, is also called its chief architect.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)