Constitutional Expert Subhash Kashyap Talks About The Validity Of CAB

Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap, while reacting to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), has said the question will be whether the classification between infiltrators and refugees is reasonable and if that classification is reasonable, then there will be no violation of Article 14. The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed with 311 votes in favour in the Lok Sabha on Monday.