Last Updated:

Construction Labourer At Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai Residence Injured During Work

A 32-year-old construction labourer slipped from a staircase and was injured while working at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Uddhav Thackeray

Image: Twitter


A 32-year-old construction labourer slipped from a staircase and was injured while working at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, police said.

He was hired for ongoing construction work at 'Matoshree', an official said.

"The labourer slipped from a staircase while going down to fetch water. He was taken to nearby Guru Nanak Hospital. He is stable," the official added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT