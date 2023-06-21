Construction Of Strategic And Game Changer CDFD Road Underway In Ladakh | Ground Report

In order to give a boost to infrastructure for the Armed forces and to develop a strong front-line defence system, the Government of India is constructing a 128 km Chushul-Dungti-Fukche-Demchok (CDFD) road in Ladakh.

To know more about the CDFD project, Republic TV spoke to Indian Army Major Raghav Suri responsible for overseeing the development of the upcoming CDFD road. Donning Blue Beri in bright sunlight, Major Suri said, "This 128 km road will be connecting Chushul -Dungti- Fuktche- Demchok. All these four are strategically important villages. Apart from helping military forces, like mobilization of troops towards Demchok will be a game changer once the road is fully constructed."

Looking at the strategic significance of the road, Border Roads Organisation has divided the road into 3 phases for construction purposes and the work on 2nd phase is going on. The work on the first and third phases will begin next week.

"Once all the 3 phases are completed, India will have three attack points. In a way, the CDFD road will open another axis along the river Indus for India in case it wants to do troop mobilisation between the CDFD," Major Suri added. Speaking about the present situation along the LAC, Major Suri said, "The situation is normal but we are prepared for any emergency. The watch tower is deployed on both sides of LAC. Troop deployment is all along the Indus River."

It's pertinent to mention that as Ladakh shares boundaries with Pakistan and China hence extra measures are being taken to see that the Galwan-like episode is not repeated.

