Jharkhand: Consumer Affairs Minister Says Govt Supplying 2 Months Ration In Advance

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, State Consumers Affairs Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Monday stated that the Jharkhand government is supplying two months ration in advance to every district. "We are supplying ration for two months in advance to every district," Oraon told reporters.

He also said, "We are arranging ration for 3 lakh people who had applied for the ration card but are yet to receive. They will get ration after verification." "The ration of 10 kg per head will be given," he added.

The Consumer Affairs Minister also informed that an amount of Rs 5 lakh as a contingency fund has been given to each Deputy Commissioner (DC) for the expense in matters related to coronavirus. "We are going to add Rs 4-5 lakh in this contingency fund so that the DCs can provide food to the people in need," he added.

READ | 'Janata curfew' to be extended beyond 9 pm in Jharkhand

Soren takes precautionary measures

Chief Minister Soren announced that educational institutes, malls, cinema halls, clubs, and other places of the public gathering will be closed till April 14. During the Assembly session on Monday, a member spoke about closing establishments and the CM replied said, "Educational institutes, malls, theatres, parks, swimming pools, clubs, museums, etc will remain closed from March 17 till April 14."

The Jharkhand CM further added that during the shutdown, no salary of any employee will be deducted and strong action will be taken if the order is defied.

READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren takes precautionary steps to curb the spread of Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rise in India

According to the latest figure available on Monday, India has so far reported 468 cases, including 424 active cases while 9 people have died. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services.

READ | Jharkhand asks railways to stop trains arriving from other states

READ | Jharkhand govt notifies COVID-19 as an epidemic; CM orders closure of educational institutes

(With inputs from ANI)



