Consumer Rights Dept Takes Strict Action Against Violators, Recovers ₹41 L From 75 Firms

As a part of the Central government's initiative to take action against any kind of violation of Quality Control Orders, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken some strict actions on the violation of consumer rights over the past few years. Further aiming towards safeguarding consumer interests, CCPA, under the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and Food and Public Distribution is effectively tightening its hold over violators under the view of the new guidelines issued in 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, Department of Consumer Affairs secretary Leena Nandan spoke to the media and outlined the strong actions taken by the CCPA against violators. According to information shared by the department, a total of 202 notices were sent with regard to country of origin violations in the period between 16 October 2020 and 22 October 2021. Of these electronic products recorded the highest violations with 47 notices, followed by apparel with 35 notices.

The department further informed that a total of 75 companies have compounded their offences, of which 68 have compounded for violations relating to the country of origin. The total amount collected by the compounding of offences was Rs 41,85,500.

During this while, a presentation was also shared showing the ongoing instances of violation including failure to declare country of origin or declaring a fake country of origin. Under this view, a notice has also been sent to several e-commerce entities for violations on their platforms seeking a response regarding the steps taken in the matter.

According to the CCPA's latest report, the e-commerce entities were reportedly violating the Rule 5(3)(e) of The E-Commerce Rule, 2020 which mandates every e-commerce entity to display all the relevant information to the users including the name, contact numbers, and designations of the grievance officer for any kind of assistance.

CCPA takes strict actions against unfair trade practices and violators

As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the CCPA has decided to initiate a country-wide campaign for preventing the sale of spurious and counterfeit goods violating quality control orders as issued by the Centre. As a part of this, such products used in daily lives include helmets, pressure cookers, and cooking gas cylinders. Thereafter, violation of compulsory standards imposed by the department will be categorised as a cognizable offence under Section 29(4) of the BIS Act.

Furthermore, the CCPA has also taken a suo-moto cognizance regarding the unfair practices between the sellers and the consumers, and an order has also been issued for carrying out investigations regarding unfair practices.

Taking initiatives concerning cyber fraud with consumers, CCPA has also provided a helpline number for reporting such cases at the NCH portal.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)