Consuming 'taadi' Can Prevent COVID-19; It's More Pure than Ganga Jal: BSP's UP Unit Chief

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uttar Pradesh unit president Bheem Rajbhar has bizarrely claimed that if people consume large quantities of farm liquor 'taadi', they will not catch COVID-19. He also claimed that 'taadi' has immunity power and a drop of it is purer than the water of the Ganga river. Taadi, also known as Toddy, is palm wine made from the tree's sap after fermentation turns it alcoholic.

'...then they will not get infected by Coronavirus'

Addressing a party's programme in Rasra area of Ballia district on Monday, Rajbhar said, "If people consume 'taadi' in huge quantities, then they will not get infected by COVID-19. In the Rajbhar community, the upbringing of children is done by making them drink 'taadi'," he said, citing no medical evidence.

He also hit out at former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and said, "Some people are trying to realise their vested interests by misleading people of the Rajbhar community. One should stay alert of these people. People of the community have got respect in the BSP."

Earlier this year, a BJP legislator in Assam left the state assembly astounded by saying that the remedy to treat the virus may be 'gaumutra' (cow urine) and 'gobar' (cow dung). Suman Haripriya claimed that cow urine and cow dung are helpful in curing deadly diseases like cancer. "We all know that cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area... I believe something similar could be done with 'gaumutra' and 'gobar' to cure Coronavirus (disease)," she said during a discussion on smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh in the Assembly. She was hardly the only one to put forth this specific claim, though perhaps the only one in a state assembly.

We all know cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area. I believe something similar could be done with cow urine, cow dung to cure #coronavirus: Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya

Govt on mutated COVID strain

Meanwhile, the government has said that there is no need to panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, adding that no such variant or any significant mutation in the Coronavirus strain has been seen in India yet. NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul, during a press briefing, also said the mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in the UK will have no impact on the potential of emerging vaccines which are being developed in India and other countries.

"As of now, based on our discussions, deep understanding of data available and our deep assessment, there is no need to panic but it is a cause to be more vigilant," he said. Paul said that "this new challenge, we have to counter with our comprehensive efforts". "We will be safe if we suppress the genomic sequence," he said. India has suspended flights from the UK till the end of this year.

(With PTI inputs)