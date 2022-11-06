RTI Reply Exposes Arvind Kejriwal Govt: Yamuna River Sample 'contaminated & Polluted'

On Sunday, an RTI reply was received from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on the water quality status of river Yamuna. As per the laboratory report, the Yamuna river sample is found to be contaminated and polluted. All microorganisms found in the sample are above permissible levels.

The report exposed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government’s promises of cleaning the river. Notably, on December 7, 2020, the Delhi government came up with the Yamuna Cleaning Action Plan which mentioned that no dirty water will be flowing into the Yamuna by December 2022 as all drains carrying sewage into the river will be tapped. However, the Delhi government reportedly failed to abide by its action plan.

Image: Water quality status of river Yamuna

'Speedy flow of the river from UP is the cause behind foam formation': Gopal Rai

Recently, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai claimed that the speedy flow of river Yamuna from Uttar Pradesh is the cause behind foam formation atop the river in the National capital.

Addressing a press conference in the National capital, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said, "High-speed river flow from UP is the main cause for the foam formation over the river in Delhi, especially Kalindi Kunj area."

Notably, the pollution level in the Yamuna remained very high despite a good water flow during the monsoon. In September, the fecal coliform level in the river depicting untreated sewage was 1700 times the permissible limit. A sign of pollution in the river, the froth is formed largely due to untreated waste and surfactants and phosphates in detergents used locally or industrially.

'Govt not taking adequate action to make Yamuna pollution free': Environmentalist

Earlier, environmentalists took a swipe at the Delhi government for 'not taking adequate action to make the Yamuna pollution free as toxic foam covered sections of the river near Kalindi Kunj' on Thursday.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said lack of political intent, zero urgency in cleaning the Yamuna, and minimal action on the ground were behind the frequent foaming of the river.

"Environmental governance doesn't seem to be a priority for the Delhi government. The unfortunate part is that there is a lack of political intent, zero urgency in cleaning the Yamuna, and minimal action on the ground, leading to frequent foaming and frothing of the river," Jha told PTI. He also cited the lack of minimum flow in the river as a major reason behind the pollution every year.