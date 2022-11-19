'Contempt Of Court': Ex-Tihar Jail Chief PRO On Satyendar Jain Getting Massage In Cell

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV over the CCTV footage that exposed the VVIP treatment meted out to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in jail, former Tihar Jail Chief PRO Sunil Gupta on Saturday called the incident a "sort of contempt of court". Notably, in the footage, Jain is seen getting massages in his cell in Tihar Jail.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Sunil Gupta said, "This massage is not allowed to the prisoners. Even on the medical ground, you can provide physiotherapy. Physiotherapy is provided in the physiotherapy ward which is located in the Jail hospital and Jail dispensary. So if somebody is given a massage, I think this is illegal."

#EXCLUSIVE | Former Tihar jail PRO says Satyendar Jain's VVIP treatment is not an isolated incident.



Tune in - https://t.co/Z1OvMAoxbI pic.twitter.com/AQSlsQS3X6 — Republic (@republic) November 19, 2022

On possible repercussions over this Tihar tape expose, Gupta said, "People naturally will say that you are giving them illegal facility. They are legal repercussions. When someone is sent to judicial custody, it is stated in the judicial warrant that you will provide him with ordinary facilities. And if you give them special facilities, this is also contempt of court."

'I agree it is of course a VVIP treatment': Ex-CPRO Tihar Jail

The former Chief PRO of Tihar Jail also said that no person is allowed to enter the cell of the prisoner except on the order of the jail superintendent's permission. "I agree it is of course a VVIP treatment... This is not an isolated case. Generally, these big money people, gangsters, some terrorists or some having an affluent political class, are getting (this treatment). Whenever such people come to prison, then our system collapse. Here also it has collapsed," he told Republic.

"When someone is a jail minister and if is getting such treatment and if you ordering an inquiry and if the inquiry is conducted and a person at the helm of the prison administration is an interested party, I don’t think that he should remain on the supervisory post. He should resign," Gupta added.

Notably, in the videos from September 13, Satyendar Jain is seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. On September 21, he is seen interacting with three others persons in his cell in addition to the individual who is providing the massage service.