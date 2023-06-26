'Continuous Attack' On Pak's Sikh Community Condemnable: BJP

The continuous attack on the Sikh community living in Pakistan is strongly condemnable, said BJP spokesperson RP Singh on Monday, adding that the government in Pakistan is not taking any action to guard the minorities. Speaking on the recent killing of a 34-year-old Sikh man named Manmohan Singh, the BJP spokesperson said these types of incidents have been happening continuously for the last two–three years. Notably, the responsibility for almost all of these hateful attacks has been taken by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP).

"The continuous killing of Sikhs in Peshawar is condemnable, and the government there is not taking any action. In the recent few hours, one Manmohan Singh was killed and one Trilok Singh was injured, but these incidents have been happening continuously for the last two to three years. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is claiming responsibility for the attack. The government there should take action on it. And I expect the central government here and MEA will also worry about it," BJP spokesperson Singh said.

Further launching a scathing attack on liberals inside the country, Singh asked, "The so-called liberals here, who talk about the rights of minorities, why are they silent about Pakistan? They should speak against it."

According to the capital city police, Manmoham Singh was on his way home in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday evening when unidentified armed men opened fire on him near Guldara, Kakshal. Singh was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries, said the official, adding that the investigation teams have rushed to the spot to collect CCTV footage and other evidence.

Other incident of attacks on Sikhs living in Paksitan

On Friday, another incident was reported from Dabgari area of the Peshawar, where a Sikh man was shot and injured escalating concerms among the locals. Notably, this is the third such attack on a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan. A month ago, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore. In another similar incident, a gunman killed Dayal Singh in Peshawar, and prior to this incident, two more members of the Sikh community were also killed.