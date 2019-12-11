The Debate
Continuous Fog Hits Normal Life In Kashmir

General News

A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, affecting the visibility in the city.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, affecting the visibility in the city. Flyers continued to be disappointed as flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog, officials said. "No flight operations took place for the fifth straight day and all flights to and fro Srinagar were cancelled on Wednesday," an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said

