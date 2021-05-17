'Control, Monitor Sugar Level After Discharge': K'taka Health Min On Black Fungus Concern

After three new cases of black fungus reported in Karnataka, the state government expressed concern. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Mucormycosis is a condition where it affects the people who are on prolong uncontrolled diabetes." He advised the COVID-19 recovered people to keep a check on their blood levels. He said that people "should ensure their diabetes should in normal parameters" after discharge.

While speaking to Republic about the three black fungus cases in Karnataka, the state health minister said, "Mucormycosis is a condition where it affects the people who are on prolong uncontrolled diabetes. Especially now, after the prolonged ICU admission and oxygen and use of steroids. So, they get infected because of this fungus, everything is in the environment or in the hospital when some medical instruments are used on them. Especially when humidifiers are used, they should use only sterile water. They can't use some tap water or anything. That is also causing the disease. So, some individuals will face this."

'Control & monitor sugar level after discharge'

He informed, "In the normal course, we used to have about 7-8 people in the state. But today, I think it will be in hundreds. So, we have to really create awareness. We have to ensure diabetes is under check. people have to keep their parameters, blood parameters, glucose parameters. They should ensure their diabetes should in normal parameters. The medicine that is required is also not in an adequate amount. So, we have requested the Government of India to facilitate the ramping up the production capacity."

Black Fungus cases in Karnataka

The recent surge in the cases of black fungus, or Mucormycosis, in COVID-19 patients with comorbidities, especially diabetes, has left the general public perplexed about the infection's causes. According to the Bagalkot administration in Karnataka, three new cases of black fungus have been discovered in COVID-19 patients. According to Bagalkot Health Officer Dr Ananth Desai, one of the three patients is being treated at the Bagalkot government hospital, while the other two are being treated at a private hospital.

Also, on May 13, the Karnataka government has requested 25,000 doses of Amphotericin B from the Centre after cases of mucormycosis, also known as the black fungus, were discovered among COVID-19 patients.

