Controversial Bombay High Court Judge Pushpa Ganediwala Resigns After Denial Of Promotion

In the backdrop of her controversial 'skin-to-skin' judgement, Bombay High Court Judge Pushpa Ganediwala resigned after having been denied an extension of her term as an additional judge of Nagpur Bench in Bombay HC. It is learnt that the Supreme Court Collegium had declined to recommend her name for the appointment as a permanent judge after her tenure expired on February 12.

It is pertinent to note that Justice Ganediwala had drawn widespread criticism over two judgements while interpreting sexual assault provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On November 18, the Supreme Court had set aside the provocative judgements pertaining to the applicability of POCSO passed by her.

Following her two controversial orders, the SC Collegium withdrew its recommendation to the Centre which implied that she will be demoted to district judiciary as district sessions judge as and when her additional judicial services would terminate.

Judge Pushpa Ganediwala's controversial judgements

In the case at hand, on January 19, 2021, Judge Ganediwala of the Bombay HC (Nagpur Bench) had ordered that groping a minor's breasts without the element of skin touching cannot be deemed as sexual assault as defined under the POCSO Act and the misdeed would conclude as molestation. The Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal, along with the National Commission for Women (NCW) had challenged the order on the account of setting a 'dangerous precedent'.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice UU Lalit, Justice Ravindra Bhat and Justice Bela M Trivedi had pronounced the judgement in the appeals filed by the Attorney General of India, National Commission for Women and the State of Maharashtra against the judgement of the Bombay High Court.

"In the interpretation of Section 7 of the POCSO Act, we have referred to dictionary meaning. The word 'touch' is with reference to sexual contact. Physical touch with sexual intent will be sexual assault under POCSO Section 7. The most important ingredient of section 7 is sexual intent and not skin to skin contact," the Bench orally observed.

"The Act of touching any sexual part of a child with sexual intent cannot be taken away..." the court added.

'Holding hands of the victim to unzip the pant of accused does not amount to sexual assault' verdict

On January 15, Justice Pushpa Ganediwala had also acquitted a 50-year-old observing that holding the hand of a five-year-old girl and unzipping pants in front of her did not amount to sexual offence under POCSO. As per the court order, the victim's mother testified that her daughter had informed her that the convict "removed his penis from the pant and asked her to come to the bed for sleeping." However, Justice Ganediwala set aside the POCSO charges and directed a modification in the sentence of the convict.

Image: Shutterstock, PTI, Representative, Twitter/_@VishnuKumarBhar7