Controversy As Woman Delivers On Hospital Floor; BJP Attacks Punjab Govt But Min Denies

In a shocking incident, a woman delivered a baby on the floor of the Pathankot Civil hospital after she was allegedly denied entry into the labour room. The incident prompted BJP to demand strict action from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab against the erring officials. Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra has formed a four-member team to probe the incident, while Harbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner also assured that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

The purported video shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has gone viral on the internet. He took a dig at ‘AAP’s World class health model’ and said while money is spent on government’s promotion activities, the poor and the common masses continue to suffer.

Poonawalla sharing the video said, “A woman from a poor family was forced to deliver a baby on the floor at Pathankot Civil Hospital after she was allegedly denied entry into the labour room. THIS IS THE WORLD CLASS HEALTH MODEL OF AAP?. Money spent on ads, prachar of Kejriwal but poor suffer.”

While the investigation has been ordered into the incident in the form of a four-member team by the state Health Minister Chetan Singh, he refuted allegations that the woman was denied entry into the hospital labour room. He further added the woman, who gave birth to her fifth child, had never visited the hospital before for a checkup and that the delivery was expected to be normal, said Singh. “The victim never visited for a regular check-up. This was lady’s fifth delivery and a normal delivery was already expected.”

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Singh said he wasn’t satisfied with the answers of the civil surgeon and has ordered an inquiry, “I've contacted the civil surgeon & asked for details but I'm not satisfied with the answers. If a woman has entered the hospital, it becomes the responsibility of the hospital to take care of her. I've ordered an inquiry & actions will be taken against the guilty (sic),” said DC Harbir Singh.