'Convincing People On Climate Change Mitigation Tasks Tougher For Developed Nations': CEA

Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran said that it is tougher for developed nations to convince people to adapt to climate change mitigation behaviour as compared to developing nations, in order to make their climate policies work.

The Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) was addressing the UK-India Economic Collaboration Programme held in New Delhi on June 6. He said, "Governments of developed countries have a far bigger challenge convincing their public to accept climate change mitigation policies and change their own personal behaviour to make those mitigation policies work."

Dr Nageswaran was appointed as CEA on January 28, 2022.

India's Expectation on Climate Finance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 26th Conference of Parties (COP) in Glasgow in 2021, raised the issue of climate finance and said that the targets set on the same in this year's conference cannot be the same as the Paris Climate Accord and shared India's expectations that developed countries must provide $1 trillion dollar of climate finance soon.

"At a time when we all are expanding our ambition on climate action, then the world's ambition on climate finance can't be the same which was during the Paris Agreement," he had said.

Stating that targets on climate finance have failed, PM Modi suggested that they should be tracked similar to how climate mitigation is monitored. The Prime Minister also called for increasing pressure on nations who aren't able to live up to their climate finance targets.

'India shares concerns of Developing nations in facing Climate Change'

India has scaled up its ambitions on climate change and it now also shares the concerns of the developing nations in facing the global challenge, PM Modi said. "India shares their concerns and will continue to express their expectations," the PM had said.

As climate change poses a threat to the survival of some developing nations, PM Modi said, "It is my duty to raise the voices of developing nations." The Prime Minister called upon nations to take up greater efforts to protect the environment. "This is the demand of time and will prove the relevance of this forum," PM Modi added. "I believe that decisions taken at this forum will secure the future of our coming generations," he said.

