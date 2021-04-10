Cooch Behar Firing: West Bengal Police Claims 'CAPF Fired In Self-defence'

After hours of blame-game, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress blaming the Central Armed Police (CAPF) of implementing a 'cold-blooded murder' of four and in the process, 'brutally injuring' three, the West Bengal Police has come forward to reveal 'the truth' behind what happened at 9:35 am at booth number 126 in Sitalkuchi.

"Till 9:30, everything was okay. A person who was ill was being treated in the booth, but then, someone spread the rumour that he was attacked by the CAPF personnel. Thereafter, 300-350 people came in, attacked the forces with hand made weapons and tried snatching their weapons and even tried barging in the polling booth, which forced the personnel to fire in self-defence and bring the situation under control," the Superintendent of Police said.

TMC files complaint with the CEO

Meanwhile, there is no stopping the TMC, which on Saturday approached the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) with a complaint regarding the incident. Driving the body's attention towards the 'cold-blooded murder' of four and ' brutal injury' to three innocent people by the bullets fired by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the party wrote, "The mistake of those murdered and injured was that they wished to participate in this festival of democracy, which is being conducted by you- The Election Commission of India."

Calling out the ECI for not taking action on the previous complaints filed against the CAPF, and instead of slamming the party leader with a show-cause notice, the party further wrote, "The conduct of the party is such that it appears to be under the command of BJP. They are facilitating violence sponsored by BJP and executed by CAPF who in turn seem to have been instructed well by the star campaigners of the BJP-the Home Minister, Government of India."

West Bengal Elections

After a tumultuous three phases, West Bengal is holding the fourth phase of assembly elections today, April 10. In this phase, 44 constituencies have gone to polls, of which nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar.

The first phase of elections took place on March 27, the second phase on April 1 and the third phase on April 6. In the first phase, the voter turnout was over 86 per cent while in the second and the third phase it was over 80 percent and 77 percent respectively.

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

