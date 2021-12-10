Air Vice Marshal Sanjeev Raj VM expressed gratitude and thanked locals who volunteered to help in rescue operations of the tragic Indian Air Force helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others on Wednesday. The Air Vice-Marshal thanked the people of Coonoor town, in a letter, for willfully abiding by their duties and voluntarily helping in the rescue mission.

“On behalf of the Army Officers Training College, Wellington and the Indian Air Force, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude for all the assistance rendered by them and their civilians, during the tragic plane crash near their village at 12.15 pm on 08.12.2021. I pray to Almighty God that they and their families may live well,” Air Vice Marshal Sanjeev Raj wrote in his letter.

Nation bids final goodbye to CDS Rawat & his wife

As sadness descends over the nation over the tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel, dignitaries paid final respects to India's foremost military officer on Friday. The last rites of CDS Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat were conducted in the Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment. The couple were laid together on the funeral pyre.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami and Arvind Kejriwal, DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh, General Rawat's family members and several others were present at the decorated officer's funeral. A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. CDS Rawat and his wife were accorded a 17 gun salute.

Post the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre was lit by family members.

IAF chopper crash

General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the accident and is being treated in Bengaluru.

(Image: ANI/Twitter)

