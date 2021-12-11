Coonoor Chopper Crash: JW Pradeep's Mortal Remains Returned; MoS MEA Accompanies 

The mortal remains of JW (Junior Warrant Officer) Pradeep Arakkal, one of the thirteen who died in the IAF helicopter crash, have been taken to Sulur on a special plane with MoS MEA V Muraleedharan also onboard. The mortal remains are being taken to Sulur airbase from the Palam airport in Delhi. The Minister will also attend his last rites of JW Pradeep in Thrissur, Kerala.

Delhi: MoS MEA V Muraleedharan is onboard the special flight that is taking the mortal remains of JW Pradeep to Sulur airbase from Palam airport. The Minister will also attend his last rites in Thrissur, Kerala.



(Source: Office of V Muraleedharan) pic.twitter.com/UZR7QT9eUA — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

It has been decided to keep Pradeep’s mortal remains at the Government High School in Puthur for the public to pay last respects. The identification of six members of the crew who were onboard the Mi-17 V5 helicopter that crashed in Coonoor has been completed. The Indian Airforce (IAF) completed the identification of - Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep (Sulur), Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan (Agra), Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das (Bhubaneshwar), Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh (Pilani), Lance Naik B Sai Teja (Bengaluru) and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar (Gaggal). 13 of the 14 people on-board including CDS General Bipin Rawat died in an air crash near Katteri village, Tamil Nadu.

"Mortal remains will move by air for last rites with appropriate military honour. A wreath will be laid at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt prior to departure. Positive identification of mortal remains has been completed," stated Indian Army.

India's final salute to Gen Rawat

On Friday, the mortal remains of Gen. Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel were placed in Brar Square, Delhi Cantonment for people to pay their last respects. Later, CDS Gen. Rawat and his wife's remains were transported to his home before the final rites were held at Brar Square Crematorium with full military honours. A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS as he and his wife were accorded a 17 gun salute and his daughters lit the funeral pyre.

IAF helicopter crashes killing 13 including CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

In a tragic development on December 8, India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel were killed after an IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying 14 crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. All communications with the chopper were lost just before the crash between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. 63-year-old Rawat along with his wife and his staff was travelling to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture at 2:45 PM. One person who survived the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh SC is currently in a critical situation.