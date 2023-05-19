'Cooperation Should Define Our Times And Not Conflict': PM Modi On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again reiterated that India stands on the side of peace and will remain on its stand firmly, while responding to India’s status on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war ahead of the G-7 summit in Japan. He even appealed for ensuring better cooperation, saying, “Cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict.” PM Modi expressed his views on various aspects including, ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, India’s tension with neighbouring countries along with other political, security, and economic interests before leaving for Japan to attend the summit. This is PM Narendra Modi's 4th G-7 meeting.

The prime minister, while talking to Nikkei Asia, said that today’s era is not an era of war and that the world should focus on better cooperation. When asked why India has not explicitly condemned longtime military partner Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, like other democracies of the G-7, which aim to tighten sanctions on Moscow, PM Modi said that India’s position on the conflict is clear and unwavering.

He said, “India stands on the side of peace, and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine. Cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict."

Notably, India has been opposing conflict, ever since the Ukraine-Russia war started and has called for peace repeatedly. However, India didn’t stand with US and other European countries against Russia and continued its bilateral terms with the country.

When US and several European countries imposed sanctions on Russia and stopped bilateral business with it after Russia invaded Ukraine, India kept on working to further strengthen the India-Russia strategic partnership including, cooperation in the sector of defence. Apart from the defence deal to purchase fuel from Russia, it was also one of the highlights of growing partnership between the two countries.

India has always been considered as one of the key countries, strategically important for the US and the European countries, especially to ensure geopolitical categorisation of the world. This is the reason why the G-7 countries hope to pull India closer to their side, as they look to cement what they often describe as the rules-based international order.

The PM also said he was looking forward to discussing global changes and challenges in areas such as energy, digital technology and supply chains. He asserted, "I will emphasize India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges.”

Notably, India is not a G-7 member, but was invited by host and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to be a part of the summit. PM Modi has always said that Japan and India's shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law have naturally brought them closer. The PM during the interview said, "We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests."

