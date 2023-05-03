Last Updated:

Cop Among Two Gored To Death By Bulls In Tamil Nadu Event, Stalin Promises ₹20 Lakh Ex-gratia

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the family of police constable J Navaneethakrishnan.

Press Trust Of India
tamil nadu

Two persons, including a police constable, were gored to death by bulls at a "manju virattu" event near here on Wednesday, authorities said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the family of police constable J Navaneethakrishnan, who was attacked by a bull when he was on security duty at Kallur where the bull-chasing event was held.

The CM also announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of a spectator at the event who was also gored to death by a bull. 

