Cop Dies After Falling From Local Train In Maharashtra's Thane

A 57-year-old police sub-inspector died after falling from a local train at Kalwa station in Maharashtra's Thane district, railway police said on Sunday. The incident took place late Friday night, they said.

Sub-inspector Manoj Bhosale, who was attached to Powai police station in neighbouring Mumbai, fell down while alighting from the suburban train at Kalwa station, an official from Thane railway police station said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Thane railway police have as of now registered an accidental death report and are conducting a probe into the incident, the official said.