Cop Helps In Plasma Donations, Felicitated By Mumbai Police Commissioner

Rehana Shaikh, a women police naik, is overwhelmed with the kind of appreciation she has been receiving lately. Days after she was felicitated by Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale, she has been receiving calls from socially inclined people offering help in her initiatives. She has also been receiving a lot of media attention after her higher-ups acknowledged her work on various social media platforms.



But a humble Shaikh shies away from taking credit for her work and rather puts her daughter forth before the media, crediting her for being the inspiration for her work.

“It was on Namra’s birthday that we decided that we will celebrate her birthday with kids in a school at Raigad. But because we were quarantined we couldn’t go there. Later when one of my colleagues showed the pictures of these children, I saw them wearing torn clothes. Which is when I realized that I need to do something for them,” said Shaikh.

Shaikh now says she has ‘adopted’ these 50 children among the school of 289 children. She got sweets for them as a part of Eid celebrations and also distributed educational aid.

On the other hand, she has helped 54 people, both civilians and police staff and their families, get plasma.

“I have myself been Covid positive and wanted to donate plasma but I couldn’t because the doctors said they couldn’t collect it. I came across some friends, who are connected to a group where they help people get plasma. I told them I would be willing to help as well,” said Shaikh.

She has done everything possible right from being on calls until 2 AM to requesting blood banks for plasma when she didn’t have one to offer in return.

“After getting vaccinated, we couldn’t donate plasma, which created quite a shortage and there was no way to replace rare plasmas. There was one such instance where a person required B- plasma, which is a rare type. It was very difficult to get it. I pleaded with the blood bank owner to help us and he obliged,” said Shaikh.



Ask Shaikh, how her experience has been when she was felicitated by Nagrale, she can’t stop thinking of the day she was honored because she believes she couldn’t have asked for anything beyond the meet.

“Sir was really kind and he and Jt CP Vishwas Nangre Patil interacted with my family as well. In fact, Patil sir also gave a book written by him to my daughter. I couldn’t ask for anything more,” says Shaikh.

Image Source- PTI/ANI