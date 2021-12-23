Cop In Mumbai Hits Pub Cashier After He Refuses To Offer Him Food

In the early hours of Thursday, an assistant police inspector allegedly harassed and slapped the cashier of a Mumbai pub for refusing to serve him food, according to an official. The bar owner filed a police complaint against the API, Vikram Patil, deployed at the Vakola police station, when CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred about 12.30 am, went viral on social media networks.

According to the pub owner, Mahesh Shetty, the policeman initially called the bar cashier, Ramdas Patil, and asked for food. He was told by the cashier that the kitchen was closed.

After a few minutes, the API allegedly entered the pub, which is near the Vakola police station, and began harassing and punching the cashier, according to Shetty. "It was 12.30 am when he asked for food. How can we open the establishment beyond the time limit? We have lodged a complaint against the API and will approach top officials to register an FIR," he said.

According to a top Mumbai Police official, the incident occurred following a food dispute between the cashier and the API. "We are verifying the facts and action will be taken against the police officer," he said.

Autorickshaw driver dies after alleged police assault

In a similar incident, following the death of a father-son combo in Tuticorin purportedly after being thrashed by cops, an autorickshaw driver in this city died on Sunday, December 20, just days after being allegedly assaulted by the cops. Kumaresan, the victim, died on Saturday at the Tirunelveli Government Hospital, where he had been brought with injuries after being reportedly beaten on June 12, police said. Two police officers have been charged in connection with the incident.

They claimed that the auto driver's family, who were around 25 years old at the time, staged a road roko to demand justice. Two police officers, including an Assistant Sub Inspector, have been charged, according to police who were speaking with locals of Veerakeralamputhur near Alangulam in this district. The deceased man had gone to the local police station in connection with a quarrel, and his father had filed a complaint with the district police chief shortly after he was allegedly thrashed by the authorities.

(Image: PTI)