Cop Probing TRP Case On Republic Suspended In 2004, Joined Sena, Reinstated Now: OpIndia

Support continues to pour in for Republic Media Network amid the brazen witch-hunt being conducted by Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police, with nobody fooled by the contrived nature of the crackdown. With the goose-chase being exposed time-after-time, OpIndia has now raised deep questions on the officer who has been appointed to head the probe into the TRP case in which such an effort has been made to implicate Republic. After the sensational tape exposing a witness alleging coercion by Mumbai Police to name Republic, OpIndia has now dug out shocking details of Sachin Vaze, his record, and his links with Shiv Sena.

READ: Himanta Biswa Sarma Condemns Param Bir-led Witch-hunt On Republic; 'public Is In Anger'

OpIndia exposes ‘encounter specialist’ Vaze

OpIndia has exposed the alleged conflict of interest in Sachin Vaze leading the investigation against Republic Media Network. As per the report, Vaze had been suspended by the force in 2004 on murder charges after the custodial death of a software engineer named Khwaja Yunus in 2003. The portal reported that Vaze finally tendered his resignation in 2007 after the Maharashtra government rejected his repeated pleas for reinstatement.

After quitting the police force, Vaze had then joined the Shiv Sena. Another officer named Pradeep Sharma, who was a part of his ‘encounter squad’, too had joined the party. Sharma had even gone to contest in the 2019 assembly elections for Shiv Sena, but lost.

Not just that, Vaze was also named an accused in an extortion racket busted in Vasai near Mumbai in 2017. Anil Yadav, a government doctor and Right To Information (RTI) activist, who had been arrested for extorting money from builders, had named Vaze as his accomplice, OpIndia report stated.

READ: BJP's Kapil Mishra Slams Maharashtra Govt & Mumbai Police For Witch-hunt Against Republic

Vaze was controversially reinstated by Param Bir Singh 16 years after his suspension in June this year, OpIndia reported. The controversial cop’s close equation with the commissioner is claimed to have played a part in the reinstatement. The family of Khwaja Yunus had even filed contempt pleas in the Bombay High Court against Param Bir Singh and the Additional director general of police (current principal secretary (special) home department) Amitabh Gupta over Vaze's return.

Amid the witch-hunt against Republic, Param Bir Singh entrusting the responsibility of the case against Republic TV to his close aide raises a massive cloud of doubt on the validity of the investigation.

OpIndia’s massive expose

OpIndia had previously released a tape where a witness confessed to being coerced to falsely testify that they had been paid money to watch Republic Bharat. The CBI that is probing the case registered by Kamal Sharma - promoter of Golden Rabbit ad agency - alleging TRP inflation, has received the alleged tape.

Witch-hunt against Republic

Republic Deputy Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayaswamy were questioned at the NM Joshi Marg police station on Saturday. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who came out to lend support to his staff, had even spoken about Param Bir Singh entrusting the case to an 'encounter specialist'. Arnab Goswami had not minced words in calling Param Bir Singh a ‘liar’ and hit out at him for invoking a British era Section 3(1) to target Republic.

An FIR against all 1000 employees of Republic was another in a series of shocking steps taken by the Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. The top brass of Republic have been questioned for over 100 hours in the blatant attack on press freedom. The Mumbai Police filing a Section 91, effectively seeking details of every transaction, right from cost of tissue papers to salaries of staff, of four years, drew massive flak.

READ: 94- Yr-old INA Veteran Speaks Against Republic Witch-hunt, Draws Parallels With Emergency

READ: NUJ(I), WJI & IFWJ Condemn Mumbai Police's Witch-hunt Against Republic Media Network Staff