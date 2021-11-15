'COP26 Summit Proved To Be A Success,' Says India; Describes Discussion As 'enriching'

Backing the COP26 climate summit, India on Sunday described it as 'success'. In a statement, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, head of the Indian delegation at the Glasgow conference, said that the 'experience of interacting with so many different minds was enriching'. The new climate agreement after the meeting recognised India's intervention for the world to 'phase down' rather than 'phase out' fossil fuels.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's full statement at COP26 summit:

COP Diary | India walks the talkhttps://t.co/hcvM1zBIJ9 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 14, 2021

Climate experts support India's stand on 'phase down' of Coal at COP26

Climate experts in India said that the first-ever mention of phase-down of coal by the country in an international climate agreement is an important indication of the energy transformation underway, and criticised the developed nations for once again failing to deliver the promised climate finance. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to phase down, rather than phase out coal power.

Key areas discussed at COP26:

The following key areas of possible collaboration were discussed:

Reconstructing Indian cities into liveable cities

Water budgets and pollution in the Ganga river basin

River ecosystem studies in Wales

The Himalayas climate change and the Indian monsoon

Biodiversity profiles of river systems, threats to them, and conservation measures

Hydrology of environmental ecosystems

Using large systems and programmes to accelerate applied innovation

COP26's new plan declaration

The new draft of the final declaration that was negotiated at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow appeared to back away from a previous call to phase out coal and all fossil fuel use on Friday, November 12. A statement released by the COP26 president on Wednesday, November 10, called on countries to fasten the phase-out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies, but the wording has since been changed to clarify that the call is only directed at "unabated coal power" and "inefficient" subsidies, reported AP News. The COP26 that concluded on Friday, November 12, was widely regarded as the world's last chance to reach meaningful commitments to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement's goals for greenhouse gas reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming, and climate change.

(With agency inputs)