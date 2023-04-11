Cope India 23: IAF,USAF Participate In First Phase Of Bilateral Exercise At Kalikunda

Exercise Cope India 23, a joint air drill between the Indian and American air forces, is being conducted at three locations - Air Force Station Arjan Singh (Panagarh, West Bengal), Kalaikunda (West Bengal), and Agra (Uttar Pradesh). The aim of the military exercise is to improve communication between the Indian Air Force and USAF.

The first stage of the exercise has officially started using transport aircraft from both air forces and will concentrate on air mobility. The Special Forces from both the IAF and USAF will also take part in Exercise Cope India 23.

About Exercise Cope India 23

‘Cope India’ is a joint exercise between the air forces of India and the United States. The first such exercise was conducted from February 16, 2004 to February 27, 2004.

The exercise includes flight tests, practice and demonstrations as well as lectures on subjects related to aviation. The exercise also aims to develop mutual bonhomie and respect will develop between the two air forces.

Indian and United States are also carrying out various war games with each other keeping in mind the threat from China. It focuses on supporting fighter aircraft operations in the forward areas.

The latest war games came in view of the current standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The first phase of #ExCopeIndia 23, a bilateral Air Exercise between the #IAF and #USAF commenced today in the Eastern sector.



The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding between the two Air Forces and share their best practices.#DiplomatsInFlightSuits@usairforce pic.twitter.com/xXQaw1hNhd — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 10, 2023

The operations are focused on supporting fighter aircraft during combat. It entails using lasers to mark targets in the vicinity of the front lines so that precision-guided bombs can hit them. The troops of both countries will join with a larger continent of both sides including combat jets as well as transport aircraft.

The Indian Air Force has been carrying war games and joint exercises with many countries. India recently conducted joint exercises with France, UAE and UK.

Indian Rafale jets also took part in the Exercise Orion 23 with France where the IAF fighters participated and showed their skills and capabilities in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.