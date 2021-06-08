Cops' Amusement Videos In Uniform Go Viral, DCP Issues Notice For Unprofessional Conduct

A show-cause notice has been issued to a woman head constable and a constable of Delhi police for making amusement videos in police uniform and circulating them on social media. According to the information, the woman head constable and constable are posted with the Model Town police station which was considered essential due to wrestler Sushil Kumar matter. DCP of North West, Usha Rangnani, issued a show-cause notice to them after the matter was brought to her notice.

Show-cause notice issued after Delhi cops amusement video goes viral

The show-cause notice issued by DCP Usha Rangnani read, "It has been observed that Woman head constable Shashi and constable Vivek Mathur made several amusement videos and posted them on the social media platform. They were performing the official duty and were in uniform when they made such videos. The videos are in wide circulation. They even didn't maintain social distancing and violated covid norms. Being a member of disciplined force their conduct was such of unprofessional and hence they have been issued a show-cause notice."

As per the show-cause notice sent by Rangnani, the Delhi cops will now have to appear before the DCP for their unprofessional act within 15 days. According to the information, constable Vivek also runs a YouTube channel. He probably made the video for his YouTube channel. When Republic TV approached DCP for her statement, she was not available for any comment.

