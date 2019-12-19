CAA: Cops Arrest 5 Students In Vadodara For Graffiti Against New Citizenship Law

Five students have been arrested in Vadodara for painting inflammatory graffiti against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in public places, allegedly with intent to provoke a reaction. "We have identified seven people for painting graffiti. Five have been arrested so far and the efforts are on to catch the remaining two. We will take further actions as per the law," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Choudhari.

Accused wanted to incite people

DCP Sandeep Choudhari said that an FIR had been registered at Raopura police station over the graffiti and the cops are still investigating the issue. "We went through the CCTV footage from various places and identified the accused. Since the people of Vadodara are peace-loving, there have not been any protests here. The accused wanted to incite the people," Choudhari said.

He also added that all the students are from a fine arts college in the city. The police said that no political links have been found in the matter.

Overseas protest

As the row of protests against CAA from Jamia Millia University, Aligarh Muslim University and JNU has spread across the country, the ripple effect of the protests has occurred across the world. Hundreds of students and representatives from diaspora and workers' groups gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday to protest against the CAA and National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Top educational institutions across the world such as Oxford, Harward, Yale and MIT witnessed protests where students and scholars staged demonstrations against the suppression by police on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University

About CAA

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the Parliament last week after intense discussions in both the Houses which went on for more than 10 hours. The government has repeatedly claimed that the Act is not discriminatory in nature and will not be of any threat to Muslims.

Recently, PM Modi addressed a rally in Jharkhand and spoke about the violence that has erupted across the country. He emphasised that the legislation was only aimed at helping persecuted individuals in other countries. Warning against rumours, he stressed that it was time to maintain peace and work together for the development of India.

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA, which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India.

