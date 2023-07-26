Cops Flog Two Youths For Drunk Driving, Video From Ahmedabad Goes Viral 

The Gujarat Police has come under criticism after a video surfaced showing men-in-khaki flogging two youths and canning them in broad daylight on Tuesday. A clarification was soon issued saying the cops seen in the video were from Ahmedabad and that they had allegedly used canes on the two men for flouting traffic norms after they were caught allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Incident!

Throwing light on the entire incident and the video that had gone viral on social media platforms, the Ahmedabad Police denied that the incident was an act of atrocity and said that the accused seen in the video were allegedly brought to an accident spot for the conducting of 'mahazar' (recreation of a scene of crime).

According to the police, on July 24, Monday night, the arrested accused identified as Kedar Dave (25), seen in the video, along with three others, was allegedly involved in drunk driving and ramming into three persons in Maninagar area in Ahmedabad.

Upon receiving a complaint from a local, a police team sprang into action and arrested them. Kedar Dave, along with his three friends, had consumed alcohol despite a ban in the state. They then drove recklessly and lost control over the vehicle and eventually hit a divider.

During the search, cops seized beer bottles.

In the video

In the viral video, police can be seen shouting at the two youths and then hitting them with a lathi while other cops hold the accused in place as he begs for mercy. The incident comes just days after an accident on the SG Highway when a luxury car rammed into a crowd killing nine people on the spot on July 20.

The investigation

After being taken into custody, the accused had confessed that they were drinking and driving. The two accused seen in the video -- Kedar Dave and one other -- have been charged with supplying the liquor.

A case has been registered against four accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rash driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and causing damage. Speaking on the incident, a police official said that the accused were dealt with strictly because they needed to be taught a lesson for putting everyone's life at risk.

High court pulls up city police

The incidents come at a time the Gujarat High Court has already pulled up the city police for being unable to adequately curb rash driving. A high court bench on Tuesday said the police was "weak in enforcing the laws" because of which accidents like the one on the SG Highway took place.