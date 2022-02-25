Cops get life term for killing colleague in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP) Feb 25 (PTI) A local court in Sultanpur district awarded life imprisonment to two retired policemen exactly 15 years after they killed a wireless operator using their service revolver, a court official said on Friday.

The court convicted them of ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ and also imposed on them a fine of Rs 1 Lakh each, said Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Ram Achal Mishra.

The victim, Satyadev Singh, was killed on February 24, 2007 in Police Lines, Sultanpur district.

An FIR was filed against the two cops by Ravindra Pratap Singh, the son of the deceased.

In his complaint, Singh had accused the then radio inspector Ranvir Singh Suman and the radio center officer Sevalal of pressurising his father to help them funnel government funds.

As situation escalated with his refusal, Sevalal gunned down Satyadev Singh using Suman’s service revolver, he had alleged.

Singh was rushed to hospital where he succumbed on March 13.

Before his death, Satyadev Singh had in his testimony named Sevalal of shooting him with Suman’s revolver, said the court official.

After hearing the parties, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Navneet Kumar Giri convicted Suman, a resident of Gurushahganj in Kannauj district, and Sevalal, a resident of Police Lines Auraiya. PTI CDN COR VN VN

