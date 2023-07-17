Cops Yet To Trace Woman Who Was Lifted And Thrown Out By Baba Bageshwar Dham’s Sewaks

The sewaks, who were seen in a viral video allegedly misbehaving with a woman and then picking her up before throwing her over the railings during a congregation of Baba Bageshwar Dham’s Pandit Dhirendra Shastri in Greater Noida on July 13 are yet to be identified. Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh stated that an investigation into the alleged case of misbehaviour and assault has been launched but added that even the woman has not been traced.

“An internal enquiry is being conducted in this matter. One sub-inspector has been suspended and police also deployed female security personnel at the congregation for the remaining days. At present we don't know the name of the woman devotee who was mishandled but our team is probing. The sewaks who misbehaved will not be spared . We have asked the Baba Bageshwar Dham management to identify the sewak and cooperate with the police team,” Laxmi Singh said.

During the the congregation in Greater Noida, a sewak of Baba Bageshwar Dham lifted a woman devotee and threw her over the barricade about 50 metres from the stage. The sewak also allegedly misbehaved with the woman devotee, touched her inappropriately and abused her verbally.

An FIR was registered by the Surajpur Police Station SHO following instructions by Greater Noida Central DCP Anil Yadav after the police received a lot of backlash as a video of the incident went viral. The FIR was registered against 10 unidentified sewaks of Baba Bageshwar Dham under section 344 and 323 of IPC. A sub-inspector deployed at the venue has been suspended for failing to stop the sewak.

“Police had registered an FIR on the day of the incident on July 13. The sewaks and victim are not yet identified. So the FIR was registered against unidentified sewaks. We are looking for the woman devotee and her location has not been traced but the investigation is on. Police team is sure about locating the woman devotee so that her statement could be recorded under sections 164 and 161 in front of the police and magistrate. Our team of four constables and one Inspector is trying to trace the sewaks and victim both. As the woman was untouched inappropriately in the presence of police therefore an FIR has been lodged. Police took cognizance and suo moto registered FIR after seeing the viral video,” Surajpur Police Station SHO Avdesh stated.

On July 12, just a day before this incident 15 people were injured and over 1,000 fell unconscious during the same congregation during the "Divya Darbar".