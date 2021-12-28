Corbevax And Covovax Approved: How Are They Different From Other COVID-19 Vaccines?

In a major development, the Centre has now approved two more COVID vaccines for emergency use in India. Bolstering the vaccination drive in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved Corbevax and Covovax COVID vaccines. Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday morning said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the health ministry has given emergency use authorization approval to the new COVID-19 vaccines.

What is Corbevax?

Corbevax vaccine is a recombinant protein subunit vaccine produced by Hyderabad-based biopharmaceutical firm Biological E. The Vaccine had earlier shown promising outcomes in its phase 1, 2 and 3 trials. It's made up of a specific component of the SARS-CoV-2 virus's surface spike protein. Essentially, the spike protein permits the virus to penetrate the body's cells, where it can proliferate and cause sickness, triggering an immune reaction against the spike protein that was injected. As per reports, while only one protein is delivered to the body, it is unlikely to be damaging because the rest of the virus is missing.

What is Covovax?

Covovax vaccine is a subunit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures. The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Earlier, the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India became the 9th vaccine to get an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization.

How are Covovax, Corbevax different from other COVID-19 vaccines?

Inactivated vaccines like Covaxin, Sinovac-CoronaVac and Sinopharm’s SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine–Vero Cell, attempt to target the entire structure of the virus. Meanwhile viral vector vaccines like AstraZeneca-Oxford and Covishield and mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, Corbevax only targets the spike protein. Corbevax, like the mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 vaccines, targets only the spike protein, but in a different way. Corbevax will be given in two dosages.

With its approval, the Corbevax vaccine has become India's first homegrown "RBD protein sub-unit vaccine". It is also predicted to be among the most affordable vaccinations available in the country, as it is manufactured on a low-cost platform. Similarly, Covovax, the recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine also targets the spike protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine attacks the protein that allows the virus to penetrate the human cell. Covovax was earlier assessed under the WHO EUL procedure based on the review of data on quality, safety and efficacy, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing site inspections carried out by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Image: UNSPLASH