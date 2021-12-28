Corbevax Gets DCGI Nod; Biological E To Produce 75 Mn Doses Per Month To Meet 30 Cr Demand

In a massive reprieve for Hyderabad-based vaccine giant Biological-E, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday, approved its vaccine - Corbevax. Apart from Corbevax, DCGI has also given a nod to Cipla's anti-viral drug Molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19. With Corbevax's approval, India's vaccine kitty has expanded to Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Moderna vaccine (mRNA-1273), Janssen vaccine, ZyCoV-D and allowed import of any foreign-based vaccine i.e Pfizer.

Corbevax gets DCGI nod

Issuing a press release, Biological E explained, "Corbevax is a “recombinant protein sub-unit” vaccine, developed from the receptor biding domain (RBD) of the spike protein on the virus’s surface combined with Dynavax’s CpG 1018 adjuvant with alum, which helps the body build the immune response against the virus. It is India’s first indigenously developed protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19 and has been developed by Biological E. Limited in collaboration with Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development (Texas Children’s CVD) and Baylor College of Medicine (Baylor) in Houston, Texas". The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) gave its nod to Corbevax on Monday.

As per its Phase-3 trials conducted on 3000 subjects between the ages of 18 and 80 at 33 study sites across India, Corbevax demonstrated superior immune response in comparison with Covishield. The vaccine also demonstrated an effectiveness of >90% for the prevention of symptomatic infections against the Alpha variant of Covid-19 and a >80% effectiveness against the Delta strain. Corbevax also 50 percent fewer adverse events than Covishield.

In June, the Union Health ministry placed an order of 30 crore doses of Corbevax and made an advance payment of Rs.1500 crores to stockpile the vaccine doses from August to December 2021. With this nod, Biological E aims complete production at a rate of 75 Million doses per month, anticipating 100+ million doses per month from February 2022. These capacities will enable the Hyderabad-based company to deliver 300 Million doses as promised to the Government of India. Soon, the company plans to deliver more than one billion additional doses globally.

Covovax awaits DCGI nod

Recently, the Serum Institue of India-produced Covovax received emergency use approval from the World Health Organisation. Covovax has shown an overall efficacy rate of 89.7% - with 96.4% against severe to mild cases and 86.3% efficacy rate against the Alpha variant. Covovax is a two-dose COVID vaccine and is stable at 2 to 8°C refrigerated temperatures. DCGI has sought more data from the Serum Institute of India over its application seeking the emergency use authorization for Covovax.