Corbevax Gets DCGI Nod For Kids Aged 5-12; To Provide Better Herd Immunity, Say Experts

Senior Paediatrics Pulmonologist of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Dhiren Gupta has supported the Centre's move of permitting the emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in children between the age of 6 to 12 years. The senior doctor further talked about the reasons why the COVID-19 vaccine will not only be effective for the beneficiaries but also for elderly persons and said, "It's quite efficacious and safe in this age group. Elderlies in families can now get better herd immunity if they get their children vaccinated."

Apart from Dr Gupta, Dr Sanjeev Bagai spoke exclusively to the Republic Media Network and stated why the added protection is necessary for children. He said, "It is another platform which we have for the children. Children's protection is extremely important because so far, they are the most vulnerable and in this age group, below the age of 10-12 children are completely unvaccinated. So, to have a good robust platform is extremely good. Children carry the same viral load, they have the same level of infection. And they can transmit as much as adults. So, to give them the added protection is important to ultimately gain that level of community-acquired immunity in which we are a little safer."

Vaccine for children aged 5 to 12 years

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the emergency use of Bharat Biotech, Covaxin, for children aged between 6 and 12 years. The decision of the central government is being hailed by many doctors across the nation, as the COVID-19 inoculation drive will benefit school-going children.

The Health Minister also confirmed that the government is allowing Hyderabad-based Biological E's Corbevax for children aged between 5 and 12 years. Other than this, ZyCoV-D has been approved for children aged above 12 years.

Vaccination drive in India

The vaccination drive that was launched to fight the deadly Coronavirus, was initiated on January 16, 2021, and since then it has covered most of the country as over 188 crore vaccines have successfully been administered. More than 100 crore first doses of the vaccine have been administered whereas over 85 crore people have received the second dose of the vaccine. A large number of children aged between 12 and 14 have been vaccinated. Specifically, over 3.1 crore children of the 12-14 age group have been jabbed.

A few weeks ago, the nation announced that people above the age of 18 will be permitted to take the precautionary dose and since then, there has been a huge demand for the precautionary dose. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, only senior citizens were allowed to receive the precautionary dose. So far, over 2.5 crore people have been administered the precaution dose.

As of Tuesday, over 19 lakh people got vaccinated, which speaks volumes about the successful vaccination drive in India. Adding more to the numbers, over 12 lakh people got fully vaccinated. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the DCGI has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax.

