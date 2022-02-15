Corbevax is Safe, Offers Good Immunogenicity & Antibody Levels: NTAGI Chief Dr NK Arora

A day after the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended granting restricted emergency use authorisation to Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine -- Corbevax, for age group 12 to 18 years subject to certain conditions, Chairman of India's COVID Working group of National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation (NTAGI), Dr N K Arora said on Tuesday that India's third homegrown vaccine is safe and offers good immunogenicity and higher antibody levels than some other vector vaccines.

'Immunogenicity is good and local reactions are less': Dr N K Arora

Speaking to ANI, Dr N K Arora said, "Protein subunit vaccines are safe vaccines, the immunogenicity is very good and local reactions are also less as compared to some of the other vaccines like vector vaccine or mRNA vaccine. Another very important dimension about this vaccine is that compared to some of the vector vaccines, the antibody levels are much higher." "Corbevax is called a protein subunit and currently we have an example of hepatitis B vaccine which is also similarly a protein subunit vaccine. Corbevax and the other vaccine in India, we have Covovax from Serum Institute. So, we have now these two vaccines and Corbevax yesterday as we know that it has been approved for children 12 to 18 years," he added.

Notably, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul had recently informed that the additional need for vaccination and inclusion of population for vaccination is examined constantly. On February 9, an application was sent to the DCGI Srinivas Kosaraju, the head of Quality and Regulatory Affairs of Biological E Limited. In the application, the firm said that it had received approval for conducting phase 2/3 clinical study of Corbevax among children and adolescents aged 5-18 years in September.

India's third homegrown COVID-19 vaccine- Corbevax

Corbevax is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored between 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius. It is presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.The company has conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. It has also conducted a phase 3 active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against the Covishield vaccine, the Health Ministry had stated. The Emergency Use Authorization proposal for Corbevax was reviewed by CDSCO in consultation with SEC on December 10 and 27, in 2021.

(With Agency Inputs)