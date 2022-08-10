Corbevax To Be Available As Booster Dose After 6 Months Of COVID-19 Vaccine 2nd Dose

After Biological E's Corbevax received approval for being used as a precautionary dose for adults over 18 years of age, the Union Health Ministry informed that the newly-approved vaccine will be available as a booster dose to adults after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines.

"Corbevax will be available as a precaution dose after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for population above 18 years of age," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted by news agency ANI.

Corbevax cleared for precaution dose

The approval of Corbevax is the first time that a precaution dose different from the ones being used for primary vaccination against COVID-19 has been allowed in India. According to news agency PTI, the Union Health Ministry's approval is based on the recommendations made by the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

This approval will be in addition to the existing guidelines for homologous precaution dose administration of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine. Following this approval, necessary changes will also be made to the Co-WIN portal.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved India's first indigenously-developed RBD protein subunit vaccine Corbevax as a precaution dose for those aged 18 and above on June 14.

In the above note, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also wrote that 97% of the 12+ age group had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 89% had been administered both the doses.