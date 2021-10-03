Last Updated:

In the latest development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, Cordelia Cruise CEO was questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after drugs were recovered from their Goa-bound luxury cruise ship on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, Cordelia CEO siad, "I am not involved in this. The ship left after the raids The ship is coming back tomorrow. There were 1000 guests on the list."

During the questioning, he said that the NCB asked him how the cruise works. "We don't book shows, we are operators. The event company's name is Namas'cray," he said.

Cordelia cruises CEO Jurgen Bailom said in a statement said that the cruise company is in no way, "directly or indirectly", connected with the drugs bust. "Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company," he said.

"This incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents. We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities," the statement read. He further informed that the event was organised by Namas’cray. 

Mumbai cruise drug bust

In a major development in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday. The agency detained eight people on Saturday after raiding a high-profile drug party aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai in which drugs such as MD, Cocaine, Hashish were found seized following which the detainees were brought to NCB's office in Mumbai. As per NCB, three grams of cocaine, 22 MDMA pills, 21 grams of Charam and five grams MD have been recovered. The accused will be produced before the Killa court in Mumbai around 7 pm.

