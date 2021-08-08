Corn-seller Turned Councillor From Karanja Washim Continues His Old Job

The story of Chand Shah has inspired many across Maharashtra. This is the story of a roadside corn seller, who took to power in local body elections without the backing of any political party. Shah works in a roadside corn seller stall in the Washim district. He contested the local body elections and won with the support of the public, and became Karanja Washim councillor. ANI reports that Shah still continues to work at his previous regular job and can be seen serving customers with roasted corn on the streets of Karanja town. As per an ANI report, he said that he had joined politics in order to change the life of people in his community.

Despite having fewer resources fight the election, Chand Shah managed to win people’s trust and gained sufficient votes to win the election. With him winning the position of councillor, he was expected to wear a formal suit and enjoy the perks of being a public servant. He was expected to ditch his previous job, however, Shah, unlike others continued to work at his small corn stall, despite holding a powerful position.

Maharashtra | Chand Shah, a roadside roasted corn seller-turned Karanja, Washim councillor continues to sell corn.



"I've been selling corn for the last 10 years. I earn Rs 200 to 300 per day. People encouraged me to fight polls & they want me to continue as councillor," he said. pic.twitter.com/WN2iBamTUu — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Shah has been selling corn for the past ten years and earns between Rs 200 and Rs 300 every day. Shah stated that he decided to enter politics at the insistence of those around him and added that he won because of their continued support. He explained that people want to see him as a councillor, but he says that he will not leave his old job and will continue working as a corn-seller.

India is the world’s largest democracy and caters to a diverse population. Our country is dwelled by our farmers, peasants and migrant labourers who work day and night to build us India, which we are looking forward to. But rarely, they get appreciation and a proper representation in our society. Be it, state elections or national elections, not often do people from the lower economic class dare to fight an election, to represent the issues faced by them and the people in their area. This is mainly because, to fight an election in India, one needs enough resources, contacts, money to venture into this field. Even in a local election, candidates do not hesitate to squander money like water in order to win elections. Politics is often portrayed as a game of money and brute power.

Image Credit: ANI