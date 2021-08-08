Last Updated:

Corn-seller Turned Councillor From Karanja Washim Continues His Old Job

Chand Shah contested the local body elections and won with the support of the public. Shah has been selling corn for the past ten years.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Chand Shah

Image Credit: ANI


The story of Chand Shah has inspired many across Maharashtra. This is the story of a roadside corn seller, who took to power in local body elections without the backing of any political party. Shah works in a roadside corn seller stall in the Washim district. He contested the local body elections and won with the support of the public, and became Karanja Washim councillor. ANI reports that Shah still continues to work at his previous regular job and can be seen serving customers with roasted corn on the streets of Karanja town. As per an ANI report, he said that he had joined politics in order to change the life of people in his community.

Despite having fewer resources fight the election, Chand Shah managed to win people’s trust and gained sufficient votes to win the election. With him winning the position of councillor, he was expected to wear a formal suit and enjoy the perks of being a public servant. He was expected to ditch his previous job, however, Shah, unlike others continued to work at his small corn stall, despite holding a powerful position.

Shah has been selling corn for the past ten years and earns between Rs 200 and Rs 300 every day. Shah stated that he decided to enter politics at the insistence of those around him and added that he won because of their continued support. He explained that people want to see him as a councillor, but he says that he will not leave his old job and will continue working as a corn-seller.

READ | Incredible pictures of Aurora Australis captured by International Space Station goes viral

India is the world’s largest democracy and caters to a diverse population. Our country is dwelled by our farmers, peasants and migrant labourers who work day and night to build us India, which we are looking forward to. But rarely, they get appreciation and a proper representation in our society. Be it, state elections or national elections,  not often do people from the lower economic class dare to fight an election, to represent the issues faced by them and the people in their area. This is mainly because, to fight an election in India, one needs enough resources, contacts, money to venture into this field. Even in a local election, candidates do not hesitate to squander money like water in order to win elections. Politics is often portrayed as a game of money and brute power. 

READ | Woman holds tarantula in hand; netizens divided over viral video

Image Credit: ANI

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Amitabh Bachchan tweets viral WhatsApp message on Indian hockey teams
READ | Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra breaks into impromptu dance in old viral video, netizens react
READ | Anand Mahindra's 'Baahubali' reference to laud Neeraj Chopra's heroic throw goes viral
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND