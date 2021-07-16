Cornered MehuI Choksi Spins A Yarn, Claims 'was Ready To Cooperate With Indian Agencies'

A day after landing in Antigua and Barbuda, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in a world-exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj on Thursday attacked the actions of the Indian agencies. Claiming that he had always cooperated with the government, and has offered to be available for the interrogations via video conferencing, he said that the officials did not need to land in Dominica with papers of extradition. He highlighted that it was 'not needed'.

'Mine was a very reputed company': Mehul Choksi

During the world-exclusive interview, Mehul Choksi claimed that his company was a reputed one in India. Elaborating on the same, he said, "I have worked for 51 years and there was not a single criminal complaint against my company." He added, "Why did they have to close it down? Why did they have to connect me with my nephew?"

Choksi, during his ten-minute-long conversation with Republic Media Network, claimed that there were no ties between him and his nephew Nirav Modi. "I had made it clear that I and Nirav had no connections," he underlined with a question. "Why did they have to take away my properties and computers and entire machinery, which left me incapable of working any further," the fugitive asked.

Mehul Choksi also took the opportunity to justify his stay in Antigua. "I would have never moved to Antigua. The reason was nothing else but that my travel visa in the US was expiring, and this was the only official passport I had, hence I came here." He added, "Also my health required this."

Mehul Choksi reaches Antigua

India's battle for Mehul Choksi's extradition suffered a setback after he landed in Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday after spending 51 days in custody in Dominica. Arriving in the island nation on a private plane, he was received at the airport by the representatives of Antigua and Barbuda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On July 12, Justice Bernie Stephenson of the Dominica High Court granted him bail based on the medical reports submitted in the court. While seeking bail, the PNB scam accused had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma".

The CT scan report dated June 29 stated, "The services are not currently available on the island (Dominica). All courtesies extended to him would be greatly appreciated". As per the HC order accessed by Republic TV, Choksi was permitted to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for consulting neurologist Dr. Gaden Osbourne and has to inform the court of any change of doctor.

Moreover, the court directed him to notify the Registrar General of a change in his address in Antigua and Barbuda and his return to Dominica. Until a doctor certifies the fugitive that he is fit to stand for trial, all proceedings in the illegal entry case pending before the Magistrate's Court will remain adjourned. Choksi deposited $10,000 XCD with the HC Registrar to secure his release on bail.

Mehul Choksi case

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from PNB using letters of undertaking. He secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019.

The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner. Four days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica.

Intensifying efforts to bring Choksi to book, a Bombardier Global 5000 business jet of Qatar Executive Airlines had arrived in the country with officials from the CBI and the ED on May 28. They brought with them a set of documents that sought to prove the fugitive status of the PNB scam accused before the Dominica HC. However, the special charter plane reportedly departed at 8.10 pm on June 3 after the hearing in the case was adjourned for several weeks.